Exclusive: Funko's New Whitney Houston Pop! Pays Tribute to Her "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" Video

When you picture a Funko Pop! figure, you picture a superhero, right? Well, this one’s Whitney “The Voice” Houston, so same difference.

The pop icon is already a three-time Pop! icon, but Paste can exclusively announce that Funko is adding a new Houston figure to its Pop! Icons collection, styled after the singer’s colorful look at the center of her iconic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” video.

“Whitney Houston (I Wanna Dance with Somebody)” joins a collection already consisting of “Whitney Houston” (a bestseller), “Whitney Houston (How Will I Know)” and “Debut Whitney Houston.” Those figures immortalize Houston’s “Star-Spangled Banner” performance at the 1991 Super Bowl, her “How Will I Know” video, and the cover photo from her 1985 self-titled debut album, respectively.

Revisit Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” video, then get a better look at the “Whitney Houston (I Wanna Dance with Somebody)” Pop! below. You can preorder it right here.