Widowspeak Announce New Album The Jacket, Share "Everything Is Simple"

New York City duo Widowspeak announced their sixth studio album Tuesday, sharing lead single “Everything Is Simple” ahead of The Jacket’s March 11 release on Captured Tracks. The contemplative new track from singer/songwriter Molly Hamilton and guitarist Robert Earl Thomas arrives alongside an OTIUM-directed music video, in which Hamilton performs the song at a rodeo.

Written in the months surrounding the release of Widowspeak’s acclaimed 2020 album Plum, The Jacket began as a concept record about a fictional band called Le Tex, becoming more abstract as it rounded into form, but remaining deliberately self-referential. Hamilton and Thomas recorded it at The Diamond Mine in Long Island with co-producer Homer Steinweiss (Daptone Records), with contributions from founding drummer Michael Stasiak, bassist J.D. Sumner and piano/keyboard player Michael Hess.

Widowspeak say of “Everything Is Simple” in a statement:

At the beginning of something (a relationship, a project, a job, a new place) you have this very pure feeling toward it. Everything feels less complicated because you’re oriented wholly toward that potential. It’s undefined, and that makes it easier to understand, because you can’t see the problems yet. As time goes on, you learn more, you experience more, and you see where the limitations exist: not even necessarily ones imposed upon you, but where you draw your own lines. Maybe you can’t see what was holding you back until it’s in the past, and by then others’ perspectives contradict your own. Everyone is constructing their own versions of reality. The song was originally going to feed into the drama of the imaginary band, but it’s about our own band, too. I was thinking about how I’m an inherently unreliable narrator about my own life, and at the same time maybe there are no “true” stories.

OTIUM adds of the “Everything Is Simple” video, “The concept is centered around the idea of trying, knowing that even if things turn out differently than you intend, the very act itself is what you are striving to achieve.”

Having recently concluded a fall 2021 U.S. tour alongside Turnover, Widowspeak will support Clairo at select shows this April, with a headlining tour of their own soon to be announced.

Check out the “Everything Is Simple” video and Widowspeak’s 2021 Daytrotter session below, and find the details of The Jacket and the band’s tour dates further down.

The Jacket Tracklist:

01. While You Wait

02. Everything Is Simple

03. Salt

04. True Blue

05. The Jacket

06. Unwind

07. The Drive

08. Slow Dance

09. Forget It

10. Sleeper

The Jacket Album Art:

Widowspeak 2022 Tour Dates:

April

07 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09 – Washington, DC @ Jammin’ Java

13 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore *

14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

15 – Athens, GA – Hendershots

16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

19 – New Orleans, LA @ d.b.a

20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

23 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

25 – Albuquerque, NM @ InsideOut

26 – Tucson, AZ @ Groundworks

27 – Palm Springs, CA @ Alibi

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

29 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

30 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

May

03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

04 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

06 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Hangar House

10 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

12 – Des Monies, IA @ xBk

14 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

(* w/ Clairo)