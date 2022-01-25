Wilco's Solid Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Wilco, Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast and More

In one of the more creative festival offerings of 2022, Wilco has returned to announce their Solid Sound Festival lineup, featuring Paste favorites such as Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Hand Habits, Wiki and more. The festival will take place at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts from May 27-29. Passes are on sale now.

In addition to an exciting multi-genre lineup, which will feature several headlining sets by Wilco themselves, the festival includes admission to MASS MoCA, live falconry, star gazing workshops and axe throwing. There will also be a comedy stage hosted by John Hodgman and Jean Grae.

Revisit Paste’s 30 best Wilco songs list here, as well as the band’s 2011 Daytrotter session here. Keep scrolling for the complete Solid Sound Festival lineup, which you can purchase tickets for here.

Solid Sound Festival 2022 Lineup:

Wilco

Sylvan Esso

Japanese Breakfast

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band

Jeff Tweedy & Friends

Sun Ra Arkestra

mike watt + the missingmen

Hand Habits

Wiki

Angel Bat Dawid

Iceage

Sam Evian

NNAM

Cut Worms

Le Ren

Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet

Autumn Defense

On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa

Eleventh Dream Day

Mess Esque

Mikael Jorgensen

Liam Kazar

Tuomo & Markus

Story Pirates

John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, co-hosted with Jean Grae, feat. Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman