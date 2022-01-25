Wilco's Solid Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Wilco, Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast and More

In one of the more creative festival offerings of 2022, Wilco has returned to announce their Solid Sound Festival lineup, featuring Paste favorites such as Japanese Breakfast, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Hand Habits, Wiki and more. The festival will take place at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts from May 27-29. Passes are on sale now.
In addition to an exciting multi-genre lineup, which will feature several headlining sets by Wilco themselves, the festival includes admission to MASS MoCA, live falconry, star gazing workshops and axe throwing. There will also be a comedy stage hosted by John Hodgman and Jean Grae.
Revisit Paste’s 30 best Wilco songs list here, as well as the band’s 2011 Daytrotter session here. Keep scrolling for the complete Solid Sound Festival lineup, which you can purchase tickets for here.
Solid Sound Festival 2022 Lineup:
Wilco
Sylvan Esso
Japanese Breakfast
Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band
Jeff Tweedy & Friends
Sun Ra Arkestra
mike watt + the missingmen
Hand Habits
Wiki
Angel Bat Dawid
Iceage
Sam Evian
NNAM
Cut Worms
Le Ren
Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet
Autumn Defense
On Fillmore with Jonna Tervomaa
Eleventh Dream Day
Mess Esque
Mikael Jorgensen
Liam Kazar
Tuomo & Markus
Story Pirates
John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, co-hosted with Jean Grae, feat. Negin Farsad, River Butcher, and Nick Offerman