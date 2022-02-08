Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 20th Anniversary Shows

This April, Wilco will mark two decades of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with a series of anniversary shows in New York City and Chicago. The band will perform their fourth studio album in its entirety, along with “a mix of concert favorites and rarities,” per a press release.

Released by Nonesuch Records in 2002, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot is widely considered one of the best albums of its decade. Wilco will celebrate its 20th anniversary at New York City’s United Palace (April 15-17, 19) and Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre (April 22-23). Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

The band’s announcement also notes that there are archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases on the way “later this year,” a revelation sure to send diehard fans into a frenzy. We’ll have more info on those for you as it becomes available.

Find Wilco’s complete tour slate below, which also includes the band’s own North Adams, Massachusetts-based Solid Sound Festival in May, and while you’re at it, check out a 1996 Wilco performance from the Paste archives.

April

15-17 – New York NY @ United Palace

19 – New York, NY @ United Palace

22-23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

May

27-29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

June

11 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

17 – Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

18 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

22 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

27 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

August

28 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend