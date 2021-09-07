Yard Act Announce Debut Album The Overload, Share Title Track

After building substantial buzz via their 2021 standout debut EP Dark Days, Leeds, U.K. quartet Yard Act have announced their full-length debut The Overload, coming Jan. 7, 2022, via Island Records and the band’s own Zen F.C. imprint. The characteristically slick and sardonic title track is out now alongside a music video.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with such esteemed peers as Dry Cleaning, TV Priest, Sinead O’Brien and Courting, Yard Act—James Smith (vocals), Ryan Needham (bass), Sam Shjipstone (guitar) and Jay Russell (drums)—make throwback post-punk that’s spiked with a distinctly modern, dark sense of humor and verbose, frequently Sprechesang vocals. “The Overload” finds the band ping-ponging between accessibility and idiosyncrasy: Over a frenetic, danceable groove and twitchy guitars, Smith deadpans non-sequiturs like “Kids these days, they think they’ve been outnumbered / but they’ve never even looked at an iron lung like I did once,” later posing as a Yard Act adviser to recommend “kicking that dickhead singer you got in out the band.” But the singer ditches his speak-singing approach on the track’s choruses, lamenting “the overload of discontent” on Yard Act’s biggest hook to date.

Smith says of The Overload (which opens with its title track) in a statement:

Lyrically, I think it’s a record about the things that we all do—we’re all so wired into the system of day to day that we don’t really stop and think about the constructs that define us. But also beyond that, it’s kind of exciting, because there’s still so much we don’t understand; how a hive mindset is forged, how information spreads, how we agree and presume things without thinking. Some people think more than others, but a lot of this sloganeering—“I’m on the left, I’m not wrong”—doesn’t achieve anything. I find it all so boring. I’m just not into that.

We all succumb to fear most of the time, and it explains a lot about why we make the decisions we do. I imagine the chorus delivered by a Greek chorus; omnipresent, and encompassing the themes of not only this song, but the whole album. That’s what “The Overload” is essentially. It’s everything happening at once, and it’s our tiny, feeble minds trying to process and cope with it. Good luck.

Check out Yard Act’s “The Overload” video (dir. James Slater [Major Lazer, Pale Waves]), the details of their forthcoming album and their tour dates down below. You can preorder The Overload here.

The Overload Tracklist:

01. The Overload

02. Dead Horse

03. Payday

04. Rich

05. The Incident

06. Witness (Can I Get A?)

07. Land Of The Blind

08. Quarantine The Sticks

09. Tall Poppies

10. Pour Another

11. 100% Endurance

The Overload Album Art:

Yard Act Tour Dates:

September

18 – Leicester @ Wide Eyed Festival

22 – Hamburg @ Reeperbahn Festival

23 – Dublin @ The Workman’s Club

24 – Hamburg @ Reeperbahn Festival

25 – Bristol @ Dot To Dot Festival

26 – Nottingham @ Dot To Dot Festival – SOLD OUT

27 – Cambridge @ Portland Arms

28 – Oxford @ The Bullingdon

29 – Bedford @ Esquires

30 – London @ The Lexington – SOLD OUT

October

01 – Ipswich @ Sound City Festival

02 – Oslo @ By:larm Festival

16 – Margate @ New In Town

22 – York @ A Slow Education – SOLD OUT

30 – Leeds @ Dark Arts – SOLD OUT

November

06 – Brighton @ Mutations Festival

13 – Glasgow @ Great Western Festival

21 – Paris @ Pitchfork Festival

February 2022

02 – Lille @ L’Aéronef

03 – Borgorhaut @ Trix

04 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso Kleine Zaal

05 – Hamburg @ Molotow

06 – Copenhagen @ Stengade

07 – Malmö @ Plan B

09 – Berlin @ Badehaus

10 – Cologne @ Blue Shell

11 – Luxembourg @ Rotondes

12 – Paris @ La Boule Noire

17 – London @ Village Underground – SOLD OUT

18 – Brighton @ Patterns

19 – Southampton @ The Joiners – SOLD OUT

21 – Bristol @ Exchange – SOLD OUT

22 – Cardiff @ Clwb Ifor Bach

23 – Nottingham @ Bodega Social – SOLD OUT

24 – Salford @ The White Hotel – SOLD OUT

25 – Hebden Bridge @ The Trades Club – SOLD OUT

26 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club – SOLD OUT

March 2022

01 – Newcastle @ The Cluny

02 – Edinburgh @ The Caves

03 – Glasgow @ Mono

April 2022

05 – London @ Earth

May 2022

11 – Bristol @ Trinity

18 – Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

19 – Liverpool @ Zanzibar

20 – Leeds @ Irish Centre

21 – Manchester @ Band on the Wall

22 – Sheffield @ The Foundry

27 – Norwich @ Arts Centre