Year Of The Knife Announce Debut Album, Release New Single

Delaware metal five-piece Year Of The Knife have announced their debut album, Internal Incarceration, out Aug. 7 via Pure Noise Records, and released new single “Virtual Narcotic.”

About the track, bassist Madison Watkins said in a press release:

Almost every straight edge person I know has been touched by loss. Those experiences can make you feel alone, but they’re something a lot of people within hardcore have gone through and can relate to. People that gravitate towards this music often have this darkness in their lives, but hardcore can be a beacon where they can find community and relief. It can be a really incredible outlet for getting that negativity out and finding people who understand you.

The less-than-two-minute song is a dark, energetic flash of pure metal that picks up speed with each second. This follows the release of the equally crazy “Sick Statistic.”

Preorder Internal Incarceration here, and watch the video for “Virtual Narcotic” below. Keep scrolling for album art and tracklist.

Internal Incarceration Album Art:

Internal Incarceration Tracklist:

1. This Time

2. Virtual Narcotic

3. Stay Away

4. Manipulation Artist

5. Final Tears

6. Internal Incarceration

7. Premonitions of You

8. Though The Eyes

9. Sick Statistic

10. Eviction

11. Nothing To Nobody

12. Get It Out

13. DDM