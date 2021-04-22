Yola Shares "Diamond Studded Shoes," Announces Sophomore Album & Tour Dates

Bristol’s Yola has a busy rest of 2021 ahead of her. The soul singer announced Thursday that her sophomore album is on its way, and that she’ll be joining Chris Stapleton on his rescheduled tour this summer. Her new album Stand For Myself is set for release on July 30 via Easy Eye Sound, and the lead single “Diamond Studded Shoes” is out now.

Yola’s new record was produced by Dan Auerbach. The singer was originally supposed to tour with Auerbach and the rest of The Black Keys, along with Stapleton, before the pandemic began. The new album came from the free time allotted by the cancellation of both the stadium tour and the filming of Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis biopic, in which Yola will play Sister Rosetta Tharpe. “Diamond Studded Shoes” is proof enough that her newly found free time wasn’t wasted—deceptively joyous, Yola smiles through disaster after disaster in the song’s music video as the feel-good vintage Americana-pop masks the exhaustion of constantly fighting to make the world better.

Yola said of “Diamond Studded Shoes” in a statement:

This song explores the false divides created to distract us from those few who are in charge of the majority of the world’s wealth and use the ‘divide and conquer’ tactic to keep it. This song calls on us to unite and turn our focus to those with a stranglehold on humanity.

The video is in part inspired by the Truman show and is about being trapped in a false construct. It is supposedly perfect, but you’re trapped in a life that wasn’t meant for you. I wanted to convey the feeling that everything you know to be true is not quite working the way it’s supposed to. The island at the end is a paradigm of mental conditioning, we are all trapped on an island of our own thinking, until we change it.

Besides her upcoming tour with Stapleton, Yola has a few festival performances on her busy schedule. She’ll grace the stage at both the Newport Jazz and Newport Folk festivals this year, and will headline a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in 2022.

Watch the music video for “Diamond Studded Shoes” and revisit Yola in the Paste Studio below. Keep scrolling for the Stand For Myself album artwork and tracklist, as well as the artist’s upcoming tour dates. You can find more information on Yola’s tour and preorder the album here.

Stand For Myself Album Artwork:

Stand For Myself Tracklist:

01. Barely Alive

02. Dancing Away In Tears

03. Diamond Studded Shoes

04. Be My Friend

05. Great Divide

06. Starlight

07. If I Had To Do It All Again

08. Now You’re Here

09. Whatever You Want

10. Break The Bough

11. Like A Photograph

12. Stand For Myself

Yola Tour Dates:

July

23-25 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk

30-31 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz

August

01 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz

06 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

21 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park

September

10 – Bristol, VA-TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

16 – Maryland Height, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

17 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

18 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheatre

25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

October

08 – NYC, NY @ Madison Square Garden

14 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

28 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena

29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

30 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

November

04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

December

04 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

March

03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

20 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

23 – Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field