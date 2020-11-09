Yung Announce New Album Ongoing Dispute, Share Lead Single

Danish indie-rock group Yung have announced their new album Ongoing Dispute, a follow-up to their 2016 debut LP A Youthful Dream. Out on Jan. 22, 2021, via PNKSLM, Ongoing Dispute also comes after “New Fast Song,” a track taken from their seven-inch single, “Progress” b/w “New Fast Song,” released in September. In conjunction with the announcement, Yung have shared a visual for the album’s lead single, “Above Water.”

The band says of the new song:

For a long time we referred to this song as “The Yo La Tengo Song.” Finishing “Above Water” helped spark a curiosity towards a less obvious approach to songwriting. Originally, the song had a different ending but our friend and producer Neil R. Young swept in with a slick outro, which concluded the song in a big way. Lyrically, the song is an ode to individuals taking a stand against injustice and structures in society which oppose equality. These people often become the voice and the talisman of movements and generations, something that might come at a personal cost, but nonetheless something that makes way for dialog, discussions and hopefully positive change.

Watch the visual for “Above Water” below, and keep scrolling for the album artwork and tracklist. You can preorder Ongoing Dispute here.



01. Autobiography

02. Lust and Learning

03. Progress

04. Dismantled

05. Above Water

06. Such a Man

07. Hose it Off

08. Unsresolver

09. Friends On Ice