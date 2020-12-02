Yung Share New Single, "Such a Man"

Danish rock quartet Yung have shared “Such a Man,” a new single from their forthcoming sophomore album Ongoing Dispute, out on Jan. 22, 2021, via PNKSLM Recordings. The new song follows their previously released single, “Above Water.”

Frontman Mikkel Holm Silkjær says of the track:

A recent personal experience had sparked a train of reflection on manhood, fuelling the writing process and making its way into the song. Growing up, masculinity was portrayed to me as something very one-sided. The experience referenced in the lyrics helped me realise a pattern in coping with loss and pain in the archetypal man. I think from a subconscious point of view I needed to address that in order to fully reevaluate my childhood image of manliness.

Watch the “Such a Man” video below. You can preorder Ongoing Dispute here.