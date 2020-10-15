Watch Yusuf/Cat Stevens' Reimagined Music Video for "Wild World"

Yusuf/Cat Stevens released a new music video for “Wild World” today, in honor of his recent 50th anniversary rework of the album Tea For The Tillerman².

The reimagined “Wild World” music video keeps the song’s lighthearted nature, as a few kids play a game of cards and sip milkshakes. As it continues, it gets slightly more abstract, shifting to different scenes set in space and real-life footage of planes flying.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens said in a statement about the new video:

The film shows how much we need art to direct our thoughts sometimes towards inexpressible goals; to relive early childlike innocence and keep our eyes of hope open beyond the clouds of war and material darknesses.

Watch Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ music video for “Wild World” below. Read Paste’s coverage of his recent live performance here.