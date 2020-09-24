Watch Yusuf / Cat Stevens Play "Wild World" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Following the reimagined release of his album Tea for the Tillerman² for its 50th anniversary, Yusuf / Cat Stevens made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform one of his greatest hits.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens played “Wild World” in a distanced performance with a band in a coffee shop. Between painted cardboard decorations and Stevens strumming an acoustic guitar, it felt quite refreshing to hear the song played again decades later.

Watch Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ performance of “Wild World” on Colbert below. Read Paste’s review of his last album from 2017 here.