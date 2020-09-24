Watch Yusuf / Cat Stevens Play "Wild World" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

By Lexi Lane  |  September 24, 2020  |  11:02am
Photo by Rhys Fagan Music News Yusuf/Cat Stevens
Watch Yusuf / Cat Stevens Play "Wild World" on <i>The Late Show With Stephen Colbert</i>

Following the reimagined release of his album Tea for the Tillerman² for its 50th anniversary, Yusuf / Cat Stevens made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform one of his greatest hits.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens played “Wild World” in a distanced performance with a band in a coffee shop. Between painted cardboard decorations and Stevens strumming an acoustic guitar, it felt quite refreshing to hear the song played again decades later.

Watch Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ performance of “Wild World” on Colbert below. Read Paste’s review of his last album from 2017 here.

