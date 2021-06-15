Yves Tumor Shares New Single "Jackie," Announces Tour Dates

The next era of Yves Tumor is upon us. The boundary-smashing artist behind 2020 Paste-favorite album Heaven to a Tortured Mind has released a new single and video, “Jackie,” and announced a 2021/22 tour of the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

“Jackie” sounds like Prince’s emo fever dream, with psych-rock guitar squalls, a massive pop drum track and neon synths swirling around Tumor’s brooding vocals. Even its standard-issue breakup song lyrics manage a certain dreamy depth, with Tumor hoping to see themselves in a lost love’s subconscious: “I said, ‘Hey, Jackie baby’ / When you rest your mind, do you think of me?” The “Jackie” video makes the song’s romantic battlefield (sur)real, setting Tumor’s struggle on an alien world absolutely saturated with the kind of hallucinatory color you’d find in a Panos Cosmatos film.

Tumor co-wrote “Jackie” with producer Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), while Los Angeles-based creative studio Actual Objects directed (Rick Farin and Claire Cochran, to be precise) and produced the song’s accompanying visual.

“We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie’—we’ve been massive fans for years,” Actual Objects said in a statement. “Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. ‘Jackie’ was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”

Tumor’s tour spans 28 dates across the U.S. (this September through November), as well as the U.K. and Europe (February and March of 2022). Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time.

Watch the “Jackie” video below and find Yves Tumor’s tour dates further down.

Yves Tumor and Its Band Tour Dates:

September

11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

12 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

October

22 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

26 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts

30 – Austin, TX @ TBA

31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

November

02 – Denver, CO @ Stanley Hotel

03 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze

February 2022

23 – Warsaw. PL @ Hydrozagadka

24 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

26 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

March 2022

01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

02 – Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit

03 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

05 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

06 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

07 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

08 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

09 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10 – Manchester, UK @ Yes