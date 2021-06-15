Yves Tumor Shares New Single "Jackie," Announces Tour Dates

The next era of Yves Tumor is upon us. The boundary-smashing artist behind 2020 Paste-favorite album Heaven to a Tortured Mind has released a new single and video, “Jackie,” and announced a 2021/22 tour of the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
“Jackie” sounds like Prince’s emo fever dream, with psych-rock guitar squalls, a massive pop drum track and neon synths swirling around Tumor’s brooding vocals. Even its standard-issue breakup song lyrics manage a certain dreamy depth, with Tumor hoping to see themselves in a lost love’s subconscious: “I said, ‘Hey, Jackie baby’ / When you rest your mind, do you think of me?” The “Jackie” video makes the song’s romantic battlefield (sur)real, setting Tumor’s struggle on an alien world absolutely saturated with the kind of hallucinatory color you’d find in a Panos Cosmatos film.
Tumor co-wrote “Jackie” with producer Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), while Los Angeles-based creative studio Actual Objects directed (Rick Farin and Claire Cochran, to be precise) and produced the song’s accompanying visual.
“We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie’—we’ve been massive fans for years,” Actual Objects said in a statement. “Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. ‘Jackie’ was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”
Tumor’s tour spans 28 dates across the U.S. (this September through November), as well as the U.K. and Europe (February and March of 2022). Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time.
Watch the “Jackie” video below and find Yves Tumor’s tour dates further down.
Yves Tumor and Its Band Tour Dates:
September
11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
12 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
October
22 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
26 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts
30 – Austin, TX @ TBA
31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
November
02 – Denver, CO @ Stanley Hotel
03 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas
15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze
February 2022
23 – Warsaw. PL @ Hydrozagadka
24 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
26 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
March 2022
01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
02 – Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
03 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
05 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
06 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
07 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
08 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
09 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
10 – Manchester, UK @ Yes