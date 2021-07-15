Listen to Yves Tumor's New Surprise EP, The Asymptotical World

The only and only Yves Tumor has surprise-released a new EP, The Asymptotical World, via Warp Records. The six-track offering follows (and features) “Jackie,” one of Paste’s top June tracks, and is the artist’s first record since their 2020 standout album Heaven to a Tortured Mind.

The Asymptotical World was co-produced and engineered by longstanding Tumor collaborator Yves Rothman, and arrives ahead of Tumor’s 2021 and 2022 tour of the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Like “Jackie” before it, the EP finds Tumor blending psych-rock, neo-soul, post-punk and synth-pop sounds into a musical kaleidoscope with the force of a vortex. London/Berlin industrial dance duo NAKED are featured on “Tuck.”

Nowadays, seeing a word like “asymptotical” sends the brain straight toward “asymptomatic” and, by association, COVID. Tumor has nothing so mundane in mind: The word is actually a mathematical term (i.e., not our forté, but bear with us) for when a curve approaches—but never actually comes into contact with—a line as it moves towards infinity.

Stream/buy The Asymptotical World right here, and see its details down below, plus the “Jackie” video.

The Asymptotical World EP Tracklist:

1. Jackie

2. Crushed Velvet

3. Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them

4. Tuck feat. NAKED

5. ...And Loyalty Is A Nuisance Child

6. Katrina

The Asymptotical World EP Art: