The Best Laptops of 2022

Laptops are vital devices in our everyday life and, in many cases, have completely replaced desktop computers as the definition of a personal computer. They’re communication devices, workstations, gaming hubs and digital art studios, inspiring new ways of interaction and creation with every changing year. But there is also a glut of new devices that release every year. Trying to find your perfect fit or a few options to compare can be overwhelming. Paste has scoured the notebooks on offer to find the best devices that 2022 had to offer, and we’ve got the top 10 laptops of the year here just for you.

MacBook Air



It’s no surprise that Apple’s decision to release a new version of its ultrathin MacBook Air notebook would be a hit, but the inclusion of the tech giant’s new, suped-up M2 chip vaulted the 2022 release to the top of the laptop market. The M2 chip boosts battery life and performance, while its microphone array and 1080p webcam make it perfect for any use case, work or play, and keep the Air firmly in place as the best Apple laptop available today.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro



Samsung’s new Galaxy Book2 line features more flexible and more attractive options than the Galaxy Book2 Pro, but that doesn’t diminish its quality as a standout, straightforward notebook. The Galaxy Book2 Pro utilizes Samsung’s productivity apps and features to make it a primo workstation, especially as Microsoft dropped the ball a bit with its latest Surface Laptop, and it packs plenty of processing power in the company’s slimmest and lightest laptop to date.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5



Speaking of Microsoft, just because there is a new challenger in the work laptop space doesn’t mean that the new Surface Laptop 5 should be counted out. The new notebook is only available with 12th Gen Intel processors that give it a nice performance boost and has a better collection of ports than its competitors, but it feels like more of the same otherwise. The Surface Laptop line has an established pedigree when it comes to mobile workstations, though, so more of the same isn’t so bad.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360



The most popular notebook in Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 line is also one of the most versatile 2-in-1 notebooks to hit shelves this year. Its touchscreen and S Pen functionality make it equally great for artists, content creators and work professionals, and the Super AMOLED display produces crisp image quality for all your leisure and gaming needs. The Pro 360 also houses Samsung’s best webcam and noise cancellation and brings auto-framing to video calls for the first time on a Samsung notebook, making it the best all-around 2-in-1 on the market.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7



If you want your 2-in-1 laptop more work-focused, then the latest edition of Lenovo’s highly regarded Yoga line is a perfect fit. Yoga 9i devotes performance to productivity and comes with its own stylus as well. The notebook also protects your work with both a fingerprint scanner and face recognition to keep prying eyes away. The lack of an HDMI port is a bummer, but it does come with Lenovo’s trademark webcam shutter, and its speaker system and OLED display make it an ample media device when you want to take a break from those spreadsheets.

Dell XPS 13



Dell continues to quietly produce some of the best Windows laptops out there without the pomp reserved for its more bombastic peers. The XPS 13 stands as the company’s flagship notebook, boasting a vibrant display that makes colors pop, superb battery life and reshaped design that lets it stand up to other ultrathin notebooks. It does fall short when it comes to its webcam and port selection, but the XPS 13 remains a solid option, especially if you aren’t already bought into a specific company’s device ecosystem.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714



Chromebooks get a bad rap, though there are valid points as to why the Google-powered line of notebooks has that reputation. They’re usually cheaper, have decreased performance and functionality that shorten their lifespans and ChromeOS can be frustrating to maneuver compared to Windows or macOS. But Acer built a 2-in-1 premium Chromebook that actually challenges its predecessors. The Spin 714 comes with its own USI stylus and makes for a great flexible workstation that clocks in at hundreds less than other 2-in-1 devices.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15



Asus’ ROG Zephyrus series has produced some of the best gaming laptops in recent years, and the company hit another home run with the G15. The G15 somehow packs the graphical performance of top AMD and Nvidia chips into a four-pound chassis without sacrificing any of the sensory delights you’d want from gaming on the go. Its QHD display runs at 165Hz, letting it keep up with the high frame rates and performance demands from AAA titles. The entire package makes the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 the top selection for portable PC gaming.

MSI GT77 Titan



The MSI GT77 Titan lives up to its name in terms of size, but it’s also the Titan of mobile PC gaming power. This pricey behemoth provides all the fixings expected of a high-tier gaming desktop in a hulking, uber-customizable chassis. There is room for multiple drives, configurations that include the best GPUs Nvidia has to offer and wide RGB keyboard customization. Also, the keyboard is mechanical for the tactile freaks out there. It also boasts surprisingly long battery life for such a high-powered device. The Titan will run you nearly $3,000 for its most basic configuration, but it can’t be beat if you want the gaming notebook with the most raw power.

HP Pavilion Plus 14



Solid budget laptops are a vital need, especially as top-line notebooks from the most celebrated developers continue to creep up in price. The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is one of the best sub-$1000 Windows laptops on the market. The Pavilion Plus 14 doesn’t pack as many bells and whistles as other notebooks, but they are great, simple consumer-focused devices that give you plenty of features and run on Windows 11. It does feature an OLED display and provides enough processing power to be a solid workstation or gaming hub with mid-level graphical configurations.