The Best Halloween Treats at Disneyland Resort

When we were kids, Disney parks were all about one thing: rides. As we’ve gotten older, though, we’ve realized there’s so much more to places like Disneyland. Yeah, Space Mountain is as exciting as ever, but there are also great restaurants, entertaining shows, spectacular parades and fireworks displays, and—perhaps most importantly of all—fantastic one-of-a-kind treats.

No matter the size of your sweet tooth, there’s something for you at Disney’s theme parks, and that’s more true than ever during the Halloween season. We tried out a variety of these special treats during a recent visit there; if you plan on stopping by the parks during the last two weeks, here are the six treats that we recommend the most. And what’s great about them is that they aren’t exclusive to the nightly Oogie Boogie Bash party; you can buy these sweets at Disneyland or Disney’s California Adventure at any point between now and Halloween. If you make it out to Disneyland Resort in the next two weeks, make sure you try at least one of these delectable desserts.

Available at Cozy Cones at Cars Land in Disney’s California Adventure

Here’s a churro that’s been drizzled with green and purple sauces and then coated with “fruity sugar. In other words, it’s like if you smashed up a box of Fruity Pebbles and poured the dust all over a churro with icing on it. And to cap it all off, you can only buy it from an oversized traffic cone that currently has the spooky visage of a shrieking ghost on it. I don’t know if treats can ever get better than that. It’s a bit of a sugar rush—okay, a huge sugar rush, about as fast and furious as the end of Radiator Springs Racers—but the churro grounds it all and keeps it from becoming a pure sugar overload. This gets our highest possible recommendation.

Available at Award Weiners in Disney’s California Adventure

We are no strangers to the deep-fried goodness of the funnel cake, but neither of us had ever tried funnel cake fries before. It’s not really a shock that something that combines two of the best foods ever would turn out to be absolutely delicious. Each fry tastes like a funnel cake, and they’ve all been smothered with a small avalanche of sweetness. You’ll find chunks of cookies, green whipped cream, gummy worms and other candies on top of the fries, which have all been coated with crunched up Oreo-style cookies. It’s a little overwhelming, a little hard and messy to eat, but worth every single bite—and it’s perfect to share.

Available at Fiddler, Fifer and Practical Cafe in Disney’s California Adventure

Despite the name, this treat isn’t only available during Oogie Boogie Bash. You can find it all day long at Fiddler, Fifer and Practical Cafe, and find it you should; it’s not just cute, but tastes great, too. It’s a chocolate macaron bursting with caramel, cookie dust, brownie crumbles, a green apple-flavored buttercream, and a couple of judiciously placed gummy worms. It’s not the easiest to share—the whole contraption is at risk of falling apart once you bite or cut into it—but it’s still one of the best treats you’ll find at Disneyland Resort during Halloween. If you’ll be hitting up Disney’s California Adventure in the next two weeks, make sure to try it out.

Available throughout DCA and Disneyland

Yes, it tastes good—it’s hard to mess up what’s essentially a Rice Krispies treat coated in chocolate. If it wasn’t good it wouldn’t be on this list. What makes it great, though—and a must-try, in our book—is how adorable it is. Look at that thing above! It’s the only treat that dares to ask “what if Minnie Mouse was actually a delicious chocolate-covered treat in a cute witch outfit,” and then answers with one of the tastiest sweets in all of Disneyland. You can find this at four locations throughout the resort: Bing Bongs and Trolley Treats in Disney’s California Adventure, and Candy Palace and Hunny’s Spot at Pooh’s Corner in Disneyland. You can also get one at Marceline’s Confectionary at Downtown Disney, if you don’t plan on going into the parks before Halloween.

Available throughout Disney’s California Adventure and Disneyland

There’s no special magic here, really: this is just a reliably delicious cake pop, with an incredibly sweet layer of vanilla icing around a moist, chewy ball of cake. Sometimes you don’t want a surprise or a vivid combination of flavors; sometimes you just want something that dependably tastes good. That’s the Jack Skellington Cake Pop. It also looks pretty great—I mean, Jack already looks like a cake pop anyway, so he’s a perfect choice for a treat like this. You can try this one for yourself at Trolley Treats in Disney’s California Adventure, Candy Palace and Hunny Spot at Pooh’s Corner in Disneyland, or at Marceline’s Confectionary in Downtown Disney.

Available at Galactic Grill at Tomorrowland in Disneyland

This Star Wars-themed parfait will make your tastebuds turn to the dark side. The Darth Vader helmet and lightsaber on top will catch your eye—both are made of chocolate, of course—but the main course lies within, with red velvet cake and chocolate cake sharing space with dark chocolate mousse and ganache. There’s even a layer of cookies. Who knew space fascism could be this delicious?

Senior editor Garrett Martin writes about videogames, comedy, travel, theme parks, wrestling, and anything else that gets in his way. He’s also on Twitter @grmartin.

Allyn Moore is a freelance writer and frequent traveler.