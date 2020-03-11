Disneyland's Avengers Campus Has an Opening Date

Marvel’s heroes and villains finally invade Disney’s theme parks in full force this summer, with the addition of Avengers Campus to Disney’s California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. The expansion will add a new Spider-Man ride, a restaurant, and opportunities to meet some of your favorite Marvel characters. It’s the latest major event in a sweeping slate of Disney theme park projects, and today we finally know when it’s scheduled to open. Mark your calendar down for a one-on-one with Iron Man on July 18, 2020, at Disneyland’s second gate in Anaheim.

The marquee attraction at the opening will be Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, which will let you shoot digital webs to take down an army of out-of-control spider-bots. The Pym Test Kitchen will serve classic American dishes at unusual sizes, and a Shawarma Palace cart will serve the Avengers’ favorite food. Doctor Strange will be the star of Journey into the Mystic Arts, an interactive stage show where he trains young sorcerers just as the Ancient One trained him. Okoye, the leader of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, will lead daily training exercises, and Black Widow and other heroes will face off against the Taskmaster in a stunt show. Multiple Marvel characters will be found throughout the Campus, including Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. And Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: Breakout will continue to thrill guests with its outer space pop music take on the classic Tower of Terror.

So July 18 is the date this will all be open, exclusively at Disney’s California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. That is, if a certain virus that’s hit pandemic status doesn’t throw a monkey wrench into the works. Hopefully the coronavirus will have faded by the middle of July, and large public gatherings won’t be the cause of such anxiety anymore. Or at least just the regular old anxieties that they’ve always been the cause of, and not this new, specific worry.

We’ll have more specific information on Avengers Campus and its various attractions and amenities soon. In the meantime check out some concept art from Disney; you can find that below.