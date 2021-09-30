Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Gets an Opening Date; Reservations Open Next Month

If it seems like we’ve been writing about Disney World’s Star Wars hotel for years, it’s because we have. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was officially announced back in August 2019, but it was basically an open secret for months beforehand that Disney would be opening a themed hotel in Florida alongside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The pandemic obviously pushed its timeline back significantly, but it’s nearing the finish line, and today Disney finally revealed its opening date. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will start welcoming guests on March 1, 2022, with reservations opening up on Oct. 28, 2021. Yep, just four weeks from today.

Galactic Starcruiser isn’t a typical Disney hotel. Anybody who’s stayed in one of Disney’s themed hotels knows how fun they can be, but Galactic Starcruiser is far more ambitious. Think of it less as a hotel than as a cruise ship, although one that makes you feel like you’re living an outer space adventure right out of Star Wars. Every stay lasts for two nights, and everything’s designed to look like it came right off of a Star Wars set, from the cabins to the bridge to the dining room. Even the “windows” will show scenes from space instead of whatever’s happening right outside the building. Shuttles designed to feel like space transit will take you to and from the hotel, and every stay includes a half-day excursion to Black Spire Outpost at Batuu, which means a trip to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests will participate in a variety of immersive experiences, including some that are unscheduled and will come as a surprise. It seems almost like a live-action role-playing experience themed to Star Wars, and promises a new level of immersion for Disney.

Of course, that kind of attention to detail doesn’t come cheap. If you hope to grab a reservation when they open up next month, know that Galactic Starcruiser is going to be a very expensive trip. The price might be high, but for fans of Star Wars and Disney Imagineering, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser looks incredibly exciting.

Disney announced the opening date this morning during a media event for Disney World’s 50th anniversary, which happens tomorrow. We’ll have more on Disney’s latest announcements, including a look at everything new at Disney World’s 50th birthday celebration, soon.