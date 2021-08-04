Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Will Cost Thousands of Dollars

Ever since Disney first announced it was building an immersive, story-driven hotel experience based on Star Wars, there have been two big questions: how’s this whole thing going to work, and how much is it going to cost? Well, Disney released some concrete info on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser today, and unsurprisingly it’s going to cost a lot. If you want to role-play at the Star Wars hotel you’ll pretty much have to be as rich as that little Uncle Pennybags alien in Last Jedi who kept trying to pump coins into BB-8 on Canto Bight.

Disney launched a new website today packed full of details on the resort. The site doesn’t have a comprehensive breakdown of rates, but it does include sample rates for one specific time frame in late summer 2022, and yes, they’re eye-popping. For two nights on the Starcruiser, with food and non-alcoholic drinks included, and a half-day “excursion” to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’ll be spending at least $4800.

Here’s the breakdown from the site. And notice those dates for the sample period: this is weeknights only, which are typically cheaper than weekends, and during late August and early September, when most school systems have started back for the fall. A two-night stay for two (there are no packages for single riders) will cost $4809. For two adults and one child, it’ll be $5299. For three adults and one child, it’ll cost $5999.

If you’re willing and able to drop six grand on your family of four for a midweek roleplay trip, a stay on the Galactic Starcruiser at least offers a number of activities and experiences to immerse yourself in. The resort expands on the storytelling focus of Galaxy’s Edge, with costumed cast members selling the illusion that you’re actually on a cruise ship in space and not in a building in the middle of Florida. Guests over seven can get some lightsaber training, perhaps with that fancy new lifelike lightsaber Disney teased us with earlier this year. You’ll get a hands-on tour of the ship’s bridge, learn how to play sabacc, race some droids, maybe build a model ship, and enjoy a live show. You can also expect what a sample schedule lists as “unexpected story moments,” where you can get a taste of Star Wars-style adventure in first person. You’ll enjoy unique Star Wars-themed meals in the Crown of Corellia dining room, and sip on space cocktails in the Sublight Lounge. (If it’s half as cool as Oga’s Cantina at Galaxy’s Edge, that’ll be a highlight of the whole thing.) And on the second day of your two-day stay you’ll head out to Batuu at Star War: Galaxy’s Edge, where you’ll ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and eat lunch at Docking Bay 7. (Hopefully there’s time there for a stop at Oga’s Cantina.) Disney also promises impromptu, emergent storytelling based on choices you make both on the ship and on Batuu, and also stresses that all this LARP-ing stuff is totally optional. If you want to enjoy your space hotel without having to play-act with a cast member in a wookiee suit, nobody will hold that against you.

The Galactic Starcruiser will no doubt look amazing. It’ll be exhaustively detailed to look as realistic as possible. We already know every cabin’s window will display a view of deepest space instead of the real world, and given Disney’s decades of theming excellence we can expect that level of attention throughout. Asking for several thousands of dollars for a two-night experience, though, makes this pretty much exclusively an opportunity for the extremely wealthy. That’s compounded by the fact that you’ll have to find a different hotel to stay in if you want to stretch your two days out into a longer, more conventional trip to Disney World; you only get access to one park when you stay on the Starcruiser, for half a day, and given the itinerary it seems unlikely you’ll be able to fit much of anything into that short trip outside of Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney isn’t accepting bookings yet, but if you’re interested in a voyage on the Galactic Starcruiser, you will definitely need to plan ahead. Here’s a page explaining what you’ll need to plan for; Disney suggests you have multiple dates in mind, in case your preferred dates are booked up. The maiden voyage will launch in Spring 2022.