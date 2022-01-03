Watch: Abbott Elementary Gets Real About Trying to Get Things Done at Public School

As our own Amy Amatangelo wrote in our TV Power Rankings a few weeks ago about Abbott Elementary, “The best new network show of the season got a sneak preview after the Live in Front of a Studio Audience broadcast of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, and seems poised to return with dominance in 2022. Quinta Brunson writes, executive produces, and stars in this comedy inspired by her mother’s experience as a teacher in the Philadelphia public school system. The show is both hilarious and poignant as it lays bare the inequities in our public education system. Keep an eye out for Tyler James Williams as a substitute and Sheryl Lee Ralph as the veteran teacher who has seen it all.”

The ABC series is now returning to its regular timeslot tonight, and we have a sneak peak of the new episode “Light Bulb” (written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn) below. According to the official logline: “Going against everyone’s advice, Janine takes it upon herself to fix every problem when she notices a flicking light bulb in the hallway. Despite the best intentions, Janine ends up causing new issues throughout the school. Elsewhere, Gregory asks Barbara for help talking to a parent, which leads him to spend his lunch period in an unexpected way.”

Anyone who is a Type-A personality or, heck, just likes to see things actually get done and fixed in a timely manner will be triggered by this clip, which gives a glimpse at the terrifying bureaucratic inefficiency of the public education system. Also, it’s funny!

Check out the clip from “Light Bulb” below; Abbott Elementary returns Tuesday, January 4th at 9 p.m. EST. You can catch episodes on demand and on Hulu the next day.



