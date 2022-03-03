The Chelsea Detective Premiere Sneak Peek Showcases a Foiled Bike Robbery

Acorn TV’s four-part series The Chelsea Detective may center around solving a more serious case, but that doesn’t mean that’s the only crime going on in the titular London neighborhood. In our exclusive clip below, we are introduced to Detective Inspector Max Arnold as he takes a no-nonsense approach to stop prospective bike thief—without actually making an arrest.

The Chelsea Detective’s first episode takes place when “the death of a stonemason on the London Underground leads DI Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) into what seems at first like a real life haunting. The victim was a lonely, devout and troubled man who believed himself to be haunted by a spirit leaving him vengeful Biblical messages. Might a real-world explanation be found as they uncover the truth of his life: illicit drugs, bribery, broken family relationships and a man tormented by a terrible secret?”

Along with Adrian Scarborough, the series stars Sonita Henry, Anamaria Marinca, Lucy Phelps, Peter Bankolé, Sophie Stone, and Frances Barber. The Chelsea Detective is created and executive produced by Peter Fincham (I’m Alan Partridge), who writes the series alongside Glen Laker (Prime Suspect) and Liz Lake (Call the Midwife).

The Chelsea Detective premieres March 7th on Acorn TV, with new episodes of the four-part series dropping weekly

Check out the clip below:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.