Dragons Attack in Appropriately Unhinged Trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2

Critical Role’s scrappy Vox Machina, dubbed “The Worst Team Ever Assembled” by this trailer, are coming back to Amazon Prime Video for Season 2 on January 20th. In a trailer filled with an appropriate amount of dick jokes and the series’ beautifully animated fight sequences, The Legend of Vox Machina’s return to kick off 2023 will be a welcome one.

In the finale of the first season of The Legend of Vox Machina, the series wrapped the first arc of many that Critical Role covered in its long-running Dungeons and Dragons campaign, taking down “the most terrifying power couple in Exandria.” However, in the final moments of the episode, dragons are seen approaching the city of Emon, poised to attack. That cliffhanger is addressed within this trailer, showing the panic of this dragon siege. According to a press release, Season 2 will follow Vox Machina as they are “faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.”

Fans of Critical Role’s live-play series will be familiar with the Chroma Conclave, but to see them in all their animated glory is a much different experience, and Vox Machina’s toughest battle yet is seemingly upon them. The trailer also features an ample amount of humor on par with what Critical Role fans have come to know and love, and continues the funny-yet-serious tone established in the first season.

The returning cast includes Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (Vex’alia), Taliesin Jaffe (Percy), Ashley Johnson (Pike), Liam O’Brien (Vax’ildan), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Sam Riegel (Scanlan), Travis Willingham (Grog), and Matthew Mercer in various roles. They serve as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

Check out the trailer below; The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 premieres Friday, January 20th on Prime Video.



