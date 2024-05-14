Sauron Looms in First Teaser Trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of their Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power, and it seems that there is unimaginable danger in store for Middle-earth going into Season 2.

In the finale of Season 1, which aired nearly two years ago, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) discovered that her friend Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) was actually—gasp!—the evil Sauron, the villain that killed her brother, and, as we know him, the flaming eye in the Lord of the Rings films proper. But now he’s revealed himself to the world—alongside a new hairdo—and his return spells trouble for his former friends and enemies alike.

According to a press release, “Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Check out the trailer below; The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres August 29th on Prime Video.