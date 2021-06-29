Praise Be! Good Omens Will Return for a Second Season on Amazon

Amazon announced this morning that Good Omens has been renewed for a second season. The off-beat fantasy series follows Aziraphale the angel (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), a demon, as they journey to save the world together.

Season 1 of Good Omens hit Amazon Prime in 2019 as a limited series, but fans have been patiently hoping for a follow-up since. The series is adapted from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name; Season 2 will go beyond the events of the book, sending the unlikely duo on new adventures. On Season 2, Gaiman said in a press release, “There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Good Omens’ first season made an indelible mark on audiences, with fans finding joy and representation in the unlikely pairing’s relationship. The “are they/aren’t they” debate kickstarted a lasting conversation on the bond between the angel and demon at the heart of Good Omens. With Season 2 extending past the canon of the novel, we can’t wait to see how Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship evolves further.

Season 2 of Good Omens begins filming later this year. For now, catch up on Season 1 on Amazon Prime.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.