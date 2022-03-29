The Trailer for Shining Girls Drops Elisabeth Moss in the Center of Apple TV+'s Latest Thriller

The trailer for Apple TV+’s latest thriller is here.

Starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, Shining Girls is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes. The story follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.

In addition to Moss and Moura, the eight-episode miniseries also stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell.

Shining Girls premieres with its first three episodes on April 29th, with new episodes following weekly.

Check out the trailer below:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

