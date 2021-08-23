The Morning Show Season 2 Confronts COVID and Racism in New Trailer

When Apple TV+ first launched, its crown jewel was not, in fact, a comedy about an American soccer coach in England, but a star-studded and glitzy drama called The Morning Show. Debuting nearly two years ago, the series attempted to make a(n ultimately muddled) statement on the #MeToo movement. With the release of its new trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will try to handle COVID-19 and racism. Oh boy!

We were tepid about the show’s first season, one that took a wild swing in the end. The series ended up being far more soap operatic than its supposed Prestige TV desires, so it trying to handle issues like a global pandemic and systemic racism is… well, we’ll see!

The 10-episode second season will again star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as warring talk show anchors who are forced together in an uneasy alliance. Steve Carell will also return as their disgraced former co-worker alongside Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. According to a press release, “new cast members include Greta Lee as ‘Stella Bak,’ a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as ‘Ty Fitzgerald,’ a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as ‘Eric Nomani,’ a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as ‘Cybil Richards,’ the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as ‘Gayle Berman,’ a news producer; Valeria Golino as ‘Paola Lambruschini,’ a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as ‘Laura Peterson,’ a UBA news anchor.”

Check out the Season 2 trailer below; The Morning Show will return to Apple TV+ on September 17th, with new episodes released weekly on Fridays:



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

