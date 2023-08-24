UBA Is on the Verge of Collapse in First Full Trailer for The Morning Show Season 3

Nearly two years after the release of Season 2, Apple TV+’s prestige newsroom drama The Morning Show is finally coming back, and this time, UBA is facing down cyber attacks and tech billionaires. In the just-released full trailer, the series’ signature back-stabbing, in-fighting, and nail-biting tension all are on full display as The Morning Show comes back swinging.

Following the events of the second season, which tackled COVID and cancel culture head-on, Alex (Jennifer Anniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) are once again forced to work together in order to save the network, their TV empire, and their all-important reputations. According to the official synopsis, “the stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.” Once again seemingly pulling key issues straight from the headlines, this season’s examination of tech giants and the media feels particularly poignant in the wake of Elon Musk’s unpopular takeover of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Anniston and Witherspoon both return as stars and co-executive producers alongside newly-appointed showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, and director and executive producer Mimi Leder. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and fan-favorite Julianna Margulies star alongside new additions Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie to round out the series’ star-studded ensemble cast.

Check out the trailer below; The Morning Show Season 3 premieres Wednesday, September 13th on Apple TV+.

