David Fincher Returns to Netflix with Mysterious Project Voir

On Tuesday, the Netflix Twitter account teased that something special was coming from David Fincher this week. And the bad news is we still probably aren’t getting a new season of Mindhunter anytime soon, (or Mank 2, for those of you who for some reason want that). But the good news is that David Fincher is officially back in the producing chair, with a new docuseries called Voir premiering at AFI Fest on November 13, and Netflix soon after. The new show will be a series of video essays, all with a focus on—what else—cinema, baby!

This isn’t the first time Fincher has worked with Netflix, with House of Cards (one of the first-ever Netflix originals), the wildly popular (among the right crowd) Mindhunter and, most recently, Mank. He also has a pretty good track record executive producing for the streaming service, with the wacky Love, Death, and Robots animated series that debuted in 2019. Now he’s got Voir, which also boasts The Empty Man filmmaker David Prior right alongside him. It might not be a new movie, but it’s still intriguing enough.

Check out the first teaser for Voir below: