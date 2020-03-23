Watch: Peter Reveals His Role in the Group in Our Exclusive Dispatches from Elsewhere Clip

The game continues in our exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of Dispatches from Elsewhere, as our heroes focus in on their search for the truth of the Jejune Institute versus the Elsewhere Society—specifically, the whereabouts of Clara (after whom the episode is named), and whether or not she needs rescuing.

Peter (Jason Segel) is asked who he is in the group, or what role has has to play. He replies, “I’m probably the guy who needs to do something brave but ends up embarrassing himself guy.” Yeah, that seems about right!

You can watch the clip below, and also check out our recent article about how puzzle box series Dispatches from Elsewhere and Westworld are both on a search for humanity.

Dispatches from Elsewhere airs Monday nights on AMC.

Created by and starring Jason Segel, AMC’s upcoming original anthology series also stars Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Sally Field, Academy® Award-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-Grammy® Award-winner André Benjamin and rising star Eve Lindley.



The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.



The AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones.



