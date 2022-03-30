Under the Banner of Heaven Trailer: Andrew Garfield Digs Into a Brutal Murder Case

The trailer for FX’s latest limited series, Under the Banner of Heaven (which will be streaming exclusively on Hulu), is here.

The seven episode series is based on the true crime bestseller of the same name by Jon Krakauer, and follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb of Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events which transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

Along with Garfield and Edgar-Jones, the Under The Banner Of Heaven stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

Under the Banner of Heaven premieres April 28th on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

