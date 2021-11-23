The 2021 Gift Guide for TV Lovers

Well it’s been looking a lot like Christmas pretty much since Halloween. Or really since July, if you’re the Hallmark Channel.

But if you are behind on your shopping—and all this talk about supply chain problems is starting to stress you out—fret not! We at Paste TV are here to help with gifts for your parents, your partner, your kids, your co-workers, your best friend and maybe even yourself. (You deserve a little treat. You know you do!)

Black Friday deals have already started so make your list and check it twice and go get your shopping done with our 12 TV-themed gift ideas below:

Physical media has gone on quite the journey. Once cast aside in favor of streaming platforms, we’ve learned the hard way that it is still wise to own boxed sets of your favorite shows. Streaming platforms and their content come and go but a DVD is forever (or for at least as long as your DVD player works). Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection features not only all 10 seasons of the beloved Fox drama but also the 2019 series BH90210 which reunited the original cast (yes even Shannen Doherty) and found them playing hilariously heightened versions of themselves.

Grab your cosmos and leave a gift hint on a post-it note. Just in time for the premiere of And Just Like That… on HBO Max on December 9, this boxed set features all six seasons of Sex and the City plus the two movies (yes we know the second movie was, shall we say, problematic but we love the show flaws and all). Released for the first time on Blu-ray, catch up with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha before you find out just how they handle the fact that Kim Cattrall isn’t in the reboot.

Everyone’s favorite Grogu (the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda) makes his grand debut at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday. Funko has designed a limited edition Grogu figure to mark the occasion. In addition to the Funko pop figures, Funko is also offering hats, key chains, t-shirts, and blankets. Now let’s just hope there are no frogs at the parade this year.

Yass henny! Netflix’s Queer Eye is the latest TV show to get the Lego treatment (joining Friends, Seinfeld and The Big Bang Theory). This 974 piece set aimed at a skill level of 18+ features mini-figures of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness plus Bruley the dog. Once your set is built, you can even transform Kathi Dooley, Jonathan’s high school teacher who is featured in the Season 4 premiere, from drab to fab.

I love this capsule collection inspired by Disney Junior’s Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends so much. It features a wide variety of clothes and styles for both boys and girls as well as plenty of gender neutral styles. For far too long children’s TV has pigeonholed who their shows might appeal to. This Maisonette collection features a Spidey dress and Spidey leggings, because of course girls love superheroes too. Proving that the demand for clothes like this is great, the dress is already almost sold out. But there are plenty of other terrific items to choose from.

Remember the Little People® you played with all the time as a child? Well someone at Fisher Price got the very smart idea to make Little People® figures for collectors. This set features Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert. There’s also a Golden Girls set as well as The Rolling Stones, Run DMC and Lord of the Rings.

Co-written by Paste TV writer Tara Bennett, this gorgeous two-volume set features over 500 photos (including never before seen behind-the-scenes production stills and personal memorabilia) and 200 interviews. The meticulously researched book chronicles the production history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2008’s Iron Man to 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. It’s must have for every superhero fan in your life.

Want to be like f—-ing Roy Kent? Or the ever inspirational Ted Lasso? Or the taciturn Coach Beard? Wear this sweatshirt and you too could be saying things like “Ice cream is the best. It’s kinda like seeing Billy Joel perform live. Never disappoints” and “You deserve someone who makes you feel like you’ve been struck by f—-ing lightning; don’t you dare settle for fine!” Sweatshirt best worn while eating biscuits but not while drinking hot, brown water.

Now you can re-enact pivotal scenes from WandaVision with your very own Scarlett Witch and Vision action figures. Alas the figures do not come with a soundtrack so it’s up to you to sing “Agatha All Along.” Will you let your kids play with these or keep them in their packaging on the shelf?

Do you want to be a member of the Roy family? Probably not. Or work for ATN News? I’m guessing no. But would the Succesion fan in your life want some swag from the HBO family drama. Probably. This could be a great present for the Cousin Greg in your family.

Design at your own will! You can choose your number and logo for your very own Squid Game shirt. Now run off and play a children’s game. I’m not scared. You’re scared.

What a better time to cut the cord than the holidays. Roku, Amazon Firestick and Chromecast are all having Black Friday deals. With the Roku Channel debuting Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas on December 1, this could be the perfect gift for the Zoey fan in your life. We love TV, but there’s never been a better time to say goodbye to the cabal of cable providers.



Amy Amatangelo, the TV Gal®, is a Boston-based freelance writer and a member of the Television Critics Association.

