Succession Season 4 Trailer Sees Roy Siblings Forge a "Rebel Alliance"

Hell hath no fury like four Roy kids scorned. HBO’s latest—and longer!—teaser for Season 4 of Succession, which aired Sunday ahead of the House of the Dragon season finale, sees our favorite siblings ready to wage war against their media giant father in a “rebel alliance,” as dubbed by Connor.

Following a hefty betrayal in the Season 3 finale that effectively screwed all the Roy siblings out of Waystar Royco, the teaser sees the “new gen Roys” Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor teaming up again, combining their corporate powers in a manner that will hopefully leave them finally victorious. Meanwhile, Logan continues to have Tom in his back pocket, and the trailer hints at even more conflict between Tom and Shiv, who appears to be finally confronting her husband for his betrayal.

Led by showrunner and executive producer Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox as the Roy patriarch, along with his four children played by Jeremy Strong (Kendall), Sarah Snook (Shiv), Kieran Culkin (Roman), and Alan Ruck (Connor). The cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgams), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman). Season 4 will see the return of guest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones.

Check out the trailer below; Succession Season 4 will premiere on HBO in Spring 2023.



