The Mystery Deepens in First Trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2

As the first season of Hulu’s refreshingly vivacious comedy Only Murders in the Building came to a close, everything seemed wrapped up in a neat little package for Charles, Oliver and Mabel, neighbors in the affluent Arconia building in the Upper West Side of New York City. They’d gotten to the bottom of the murder of Mabel’s childhood friend Tim Kono, unmasked the psychopathic tendencies of Charles’ new girlfriend Jan, and capped off a surprisingly successful murder mystery podcast to boot. And then … Mabel ended up covered in the blood of freshly murdered building board president Bunny, starting the whole mess over again.

Yes, it’s murder most foul once again, and an opportunity for the show’s titular podcast—which solely focuses on murders committed inside the Arconia—to produce a rather unlikely sequel series. The only problem? Both the police and the building’s tenants universally think that Charles, Oliver and Mabel are guilty. That might be a bit of a challenge for the gang to overcome in season 2, which Hulu gives the following synopsis for:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez of course return to refresh the sparkling chemistry the trio displayed in the first season, which ended up being Paste’s #3 TV series of 2021. The first trailer for season 2, which you can see below, seems to show the gang being framed—repeatedly and quite successfully—for Bunny’s death, by someone pulling all the strings. We can’t wait to see what the season has in store when it returns on June 28, 2022 with two episodes. Following the premiere, new episodes will stream on Tuesdays. Check out the first trailer below.