Only Murders in the Building Trailer Introduces Hulu’s Delightful Mystery Series

There have been some great, intense crime series on TV recently. But what we haven’t had is a strong comedic mystery. Enter Only Murders in the Building, from Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). The series follows three strangers who are true-crime obsessives (Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short), who end up getting embroiled in a murder mystery themselves.

According to a press release, “When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

The trailer for the series is genuinely delightful, plus it showcases the underrated fun of a multi-generational cast (no one has made a dumb Millennial or Boomer joke yet, anyway). Also, it’s really nice to see the Martins (Steve and Short) back on our screens.

Check out the trailer for Only Murders in the Building below; the first three episodes will premiere August 31st on Hulu, with weekly episodes after that:



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

