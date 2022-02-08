Hulu's Trailer for The Dropout Gives Us a Glimpse Inside the Life of Elizabeth Holmes

The trailer for The Dropout has arrived.

Based on the career of the infamous Elizabeth Holmes and her now disgraced company, Theranos, the Hulu series follows her as she drops out of Stanford and tries to reinvent the blood test.

The limited series stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, along with guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, and Michaela Watkins.

Per a press release, the series is described as “an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”

The first three episodes of The Dropout premiere March 3rd on Hulu, with subsequent episodes released weekly.

Check out the trailer below:



Kathryn Porter is the TV Intern for Paste Magazine. You can find her @kaechops on Twitter

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.