AMC Moves Killing Eve Season 3 Premiere Up Two Weeks

While most TV shows, films and albums are being postponed or halting production altogether during the COVID-19 crisis, some are, instead, being rushed out the door. Killing Eve, the Emmy-winning spy thriller starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, is one such victim of this, being moved ahead by two weeks from its original season three airdate of April 26 to April 12.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said AMC president Sarah Bennett in a statement. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Killing Eve, which has already been renewed for a fourth season, continues to impress audiences with its stark portrayal of British intelligence officer Eve Polastri (Oh) and assassin Villanelle’s (Comer) obsessive relationship, with twists and reversals in their dynamic keeping us consistently shocked.

The show has garnered seven Primetime Emmy and three Creative Arts Emmy nominations, with Comer taking home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her performance in the Season 2 episode “I Hope You Like Missionary!” The show has garnered noticeable praise for its costume design courtesy of Phoebe de Gay and Charlotte Mitchell, with Villanelle’s pink tulle dress in Season 1’s “I’ll Deal With You Later” quickly becoming an iconic TV fashion moment and being cited as inspiration for the overwhelming number of pink looks at the 91st Academy Awards.

Needless to say, Killing Eve’s two-week bump provides some welcome excitement during a rapidly slowing entertainment cycle, as new movie and TV releases continue to grind to a complete halt.