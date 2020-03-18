The First Three Episodes of Little Fires Everywhere Hit Hulu Early

In the spirit of social distancing, Hulu added the first three episodes of the highly anticipated Little Fires Everywhere to its library early on Tuesday night. Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon face off in the drama as Mia Warren and Elena Richardson, respectively.

Based on the bestseller by Celeste Ng, the show follows an enigmatic mother, Mia Warren, and daughter who upend their lives when they move to Shaker Heights, Ohio. Per the synopsis, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the ferocious pull of motherhood. There are three episodes available now, each about an hour. There’s also some additional extras content, including teasers and cast and crew conversations, so you should be entertained awhile.

So you all could use a little lift, right?@LittleFiresHulu just dropped early! First 3 episodes are up for streaming RIGHT NOW. #LittleFiresEverywherepic.twitter.com/66AdA3h0Ou — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 18, 2020

The rest of the show’s cast are as follows:

Joshua Jackson as Bill Richardson

Rosemarie DeWitt as Linda McCullough

Jade Pettyjohn as Lexie Richardson

Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson

Gavin Lewis as Moody Richardson

Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson

Lexi Underwood as Pearl Warren

Huang Lu as Bebe

You can stream Little Fires Everywhere via Hulu here and read our review of the series here.