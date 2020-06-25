Watch The Trailer for New Apple TV+ Show Little Voice

Apple’s new series Little Voice by J.J. Abrahams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson premieres Friday, July 10 on Apple TV+. The first trailer is out now.

The show is a coming-of-age drama full of original music from Grammy-winner Bareilles who’s most known for writing the music for and starring in the popular Broadway production Waitress. Little Voice follows Bess King (played by Brittany O’Grady), a musician grappling with rejection, love and complicated family issues.

It also stars Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

Watch the jam-packed trailer below