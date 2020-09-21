Two Avengers Are Trapped in the Sitcom From Hell in the First WandaVision Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to head in some mind-bending new directions, judging from the first trailer for WandaVision on Disney+. The mini-series, scheduled for a scant six episodes, is technically the very first building block in “Phase Four” of the MCU, following the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which closed out Phase Three.

As for what’s going on in WandaVision, well, your guess is as good as ours. The series reunites the power couple of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the compassionate android known as Vision (Paul Bettany) following the events of Infinity War, in which Vision was destroyed. Note: Because Vision was destroyed during the removal of the Mind Stone from his forehead, rather than Thanos “snap,” he was not returned to life when Iron Man perished in the act of reversing the snap. That puts Vision somewhere in limbo, and it would appear that limbo looks like … a 1950s TV sitcom?

Clearly, something is up here, but we can’t wait to see Wanda and Vision playing house like something straight out of Leave it to Beaver, at least until they begin to discover that they seem to be trapped in some kind of artificial scenario. The potential explanations are of course endless—this could all be a scenario playing out in Vision’s circuitry as his life ends at the end of Infinity War, or it could be a scenario constructed by Wanda herself, given that she possesses universe-warping powers of reality manipulation in the comics that have rarely been touched on in the films. The pair could have been inserted into a simulation of some kind, or be in their own personal religious purgatories. There will be no way of knowing until WandaVision arrives in December.

One thing we do know: The supporting cast is very strong indeed, including Teyonah Parris as Captain Marvel’s best friend Monnica Rambeau, along with Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn (who voiced “Liv” Octavius in Into the Spider-Verse), Randall Park, Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp. Check out the full trailer below, and let your anticipation build for a post-COVID time when we can actually see content like this on the big screen once again.