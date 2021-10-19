A Stylish New Cowboy Bebop Teaser Presents the "Lost Session"

Netflix has released a stylish new trailer for its upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series.

The teaser, titled “The Lost Session,” was filmed specifically for promotion and features scenes that will not appear in the series. It gives a look at the main cast in action, including John Cho and Spike, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. The trailer also teased Spike’s nemesis Vicious, who will be played by Alex Hassell.

The bounty hunting adventure series based on the hit anime will hit Netflix later this year. After being in development for over four years, it will be led by showrunner André Nemec, with the director of the original series, Shinichir? Watanabe, returning as a consultant.

The action-packed trailer is a retro aesthetic delight, featuring fourth-wall breaking split screen transitions as the gang of bounty hunters fight and snack their way from scene to scene.

Cowboy Bebop will premiere on Netflix November 19th; the original anime is currently streaming on Hulu.

Check out the new trailer below.



