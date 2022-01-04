New TV Shows on Netflix

Netflix is releasing so many original new TV series, it can be easy to lose track of the latest shows. We’ve compiled a running list of the all the biggest new Netflix original shows and exclusive releases from the streaming giant’s partners, and we’ll continue to update it as new shows get added. We’ve skipped reality shows and focused on recent narrative series.

As always, some of these new Netflix series we recommend heartily and others aren’t quite our cup of streaming tea, but there’s definitely something for everyone below, especially if you don’t mind subtitles. Here are 10 of the biggest new shows at Netflix released in the past two months.

Netflix Release Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Stars: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA





This drama series is based on Harlan Coben’s novel Stay Close about two men who go missing 17 years apart and the cops trying to solve the case—DS Michael Broome (James Nesbitt) and his partner DC Erin Cartwright (Jo Joyner). The eight-episode show was produced for Netflix by the Red Production Company (Years and Years, It’s a Sin).

Netflix Release Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Creator: Vitus Reinbold, Niko Schulz-Dornburg

Stars: Sofie Eifertinger, Valerie Huber, Bless Amada, Zoran Pingel

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA





This new German series has all the heightened teen drama tropes—sex, drugs, death, revenge, glamour and endless wealth. Set at a ski resort, waitress Lisi (Sofie Eifertinger) blames young influencer Vanessa (Valerie Huber) for the death of her brother and goes deep into the decadent party scene in the alps. If you need to fill a Gossip Girl hole in your heart, Kitz was meant for you.

Netflix Release Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Creator: Fredrik Backman

Stars: Leif Andrée, Marika Lagercrantz, Per Andersson, Lottie Ejebrant, Anna Granath

Genre: Comedy, mystery

Rating: TV-MA





A small-town father-and-son police duo are in over their heads solving a mystery when a failed bank robber holds eight people hostage at an open house and then disappears. The comedy drama series is based on the novel Folk med ångest by Fredrik Backman, who also wrote A Man Called Ove and Beartown, both of which have been adapted for the screen.

Netflix Release Date: Dec. 24, 2021

Creator: Choi Hang-yong

Stars: Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young

Genre: Sci-fi, thriller

Rating: TV-MA





Bae Doona (The Host, Jupiter Ascending) stars as an astrobiologist on a mission to retrieve a sample from a deserted lunar station—and survive whatever it was that killed the inhabitants there. Earth is facing a water crisis, so the stakes are high in the latest Korean sci-fi show based on a 2014 short film from Choi Hang-yong, who directs the Netflix original 8-episode series, as well. Squid Game’s Gong Yoo plays the mission’s leader.

Netflix Release Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Creator: Kim Je-hyeon, Kim Young-kyu

Stars: Lee Jin-wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, Gong Seung-yeon, Jung Jin-young

Genre: Fantasy

Rating: TV-MA





The Bulgasal is a vampire-like creature, an immortal man who feeds on the blood of humans, in this new fantasy K-drama. Lee Jin-wook plays Dan Hwai, a military official from the Josean dynasty who has been alive for 600 years. Kwon Nara plays Min Sang-woon, a formal immortal who now remembers each life she lives in a series of reincarnations. It aired simultaneously on tvN in Korea and Netflix worldwide on Dec. 18.

Netflix Release Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Creator: Stefan Jaworski

Stars: Sonje Sofie Engberg Steen, Milo Campanale, Vivelill Søgaard Holm

Genre: Fantasy

Rating: TV-14





Not every Netflix Christmas show is filled with holiday cheer. The titular elves in this Danish teen horror fantasy are more of the Gremlins-after-a-midnight-snack variety than cute singing toymakers. A family Christmas vacation on the island of Årmandsø turns into an unfolding mystery of the creatures lurking in the forest.

Netflix Release Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Creator: Kevin Hart, Eric Newman

Stars: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, Billy Zane

Genre: Drama





In his first dramatic series role, Kevin Hart plays Kid, a famous comedian whose latest movie is about to cross the $1 billion dollar mark. Kid’s entourage—including his manager Todd (Paul Adelstein), his bodyguard Herschel (Will Catlett), and his under-appreciated writer Billie (Tawny Newsome)—are all tasked with keeping Kid’s career and his image going strong. Things kick off when Kid checks into the Four Seasons in his hometown of Philadelphia, where he thinks he’ll be doing a few shows, hanging out with some old friends, and spending some quality time with his older (and often problematic) brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes). While Kid is hilarious, True Story is definitely not. Keep an eye out for an unsettling turn from Billy Zane as one of Carlton’s friends, and several unexpected plot twists in the pilot. —Amy Amatangelo

Netflix Release Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Creator: Christopher Yost

Stars: John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda

Genre: Sci-Fi

Rating: TV-MA





Back in the day, Shinichiro Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop was an ironclad argument in favor of anime’s coolness, a testament to the power of animation and its ability to tell unique stories other mediums struggled with. Netflix’s live-adaption, however, often feels like a slap in the face. Many moments in these 10 hourlong episodes go beyond just your average cringey attempt at recapturing the magic of the source material it’s based on—it’s actively grotesque in its bastardization of the original show, which has been contorted into a full-blown black comedy by writer Christopher Yost, known for his work on Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian.Cowboy Bebop is bloody, and needlessly so. Each episode arguably features more gore than is present in the entire anime. The rampant cruelty on display is also at odds with the jokey tone the show seems to be going for—while mowing down leagues of people, shooting them in gruesome places like the forehead or a supposedly pregnant belly, Spike (John Cho) and Jet (Mustafa Shakir) might quip about lost bounties, their disgust with space meat, or brutalizing their charges, all set to wacky music. The original Cowboy Bebop was conceived as a way to communicate the spirit of jazz, which is replicated here in a cursory way through debates on jazz history and some interesting cutaways (some have a vaguely Verhoeven feel). But Netflix’s show seems to forget that jazz needs time to breathe, to build, if it’s to have all the bombastic crescendos it’s so beloved for. —Austin Jones

Netflix Release Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Creator: Choi Kyu-sok

Stars: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min

Genre: Supernatural thriller

Rating: TV-MA





Netflix’s second blockbuster Korean series of the year is based on Yeon Sang-ho’s webcomic Hellbound asking what would happen if angels started appearing on earth, telling humans that they were soon going to be dragged to hell by ultra-violent smoke demons, while all of Seoul—and the world—looked on. I’m just one episode in, but the pilot is more intriguing than the premise should be, as the show wrestles with questions of faith, judgment and redemption in the face of undeniable evidence. Yoo Ah-in stars as the charismatic cult leader of the New Truth Society, and Yang Ik-june is the detective still treating the mysterious deaths as murders, while his daughter (played by Lee Re) becomes involved with the cult.

Netflix Release Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Creators: Christian Lake, Alex Yee

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro

Genre: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Rating: TV-14





Netflix and RiotGame’s Arcane, based on the decade-old League of Legends multiplayer online battle arena game, is a revelation. Stunningly crafted in a mix of 2D and 3D by French animation studio Fortiche Productions, Arcane is created and showrun by League video game architects Christian Linke and Alex Yee. For 10 years, the duo and their studio have cultivated a passionate and massively dedicated community of eight million players who have immersed themselves in the games, tie-in comics, and music videos that make up the complex mythology of the world. But as so many videogame-to-movie adaptations have proved, even hit games have a rough time translating to a new medium. It’s the perpetual challenge for even the best creatives: finding the right balance of fan service while engaging non-gamer audiences. Not unlike other heavy world-building series like Game of Thrones or Shadow and Bone, Arcane mostly concerns itself with political and familial conflicts in a world where magic exists. A huge part of the appeal of the series is getting lost in how visually immersive every frame of this show is. The textures, lighting, and color palettes—dank and neon in the under city, which juxtaposes against the more pastel and metallic topside—are a feast for the eyes. And it deserves to be lauded as the new benchmark for what can be done when it comes to successfully translating worthy videogame universes into a different medium while refusing to dumb down or simplify complex storytelling. Arcane is a world worth getting lost within. —Tara Bennett



