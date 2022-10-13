Evil Doesn't Have a Prayer in the Trailer for Warrior Nun Season 2

Surprise! Netflix has finally dropped the long-awaited release date for Warrior Nun Season 2, and it’s right around the corner. Netflix announced that the second season will premiere November 10th, and released a batch of first-look images and a full-length trailer to tide fans over until then.

At the end of Warrior Nun’s first season, the Order of the Cruciform Sword was faced with their toughest battle yet: the fallen angel Adriel was released from his tomb, helped unknowingly by Ava and the Sister-Warriors. The series frustratingly faded to black in the middle of the fight scene, leaving the fates of the OCS up in the air for the past two years. Now, our favorite badass nuns are coming back with a vengeance, fighting against Adriel as he “attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.”

Showcasing Ava’s signature cocky attitude (“Tell [Adriel] to come and get it,” she says about the halo residing in her back), and a potential new ally in the Samaritans, the trailer features all the aspects of the show fans have come to love, while also promising elevated stakes. “No one in history has ever defeated Adriel and lived,” the OCS are warned. Ava’s reply? “Looks like we’re going to have to make history.” Featuring a slew of badass fight sequences, the trailer showcases Sisters Lilith and Camila, and gives fans a tease of the fan-favorite dynamic between Ava and Beatrice.

The returning cast includes Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius), alongside Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), William Miller (Adriel), and Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti).

Check out the trailer below; Warrior Nun Season 2 will release all episodes November 10th on Netflix.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.