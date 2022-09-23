Netflix's Upcoming Wednesday Series Fittingly Sets a Wednesday Premiere Date in November

Hold on to your hats, Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family spinoff is coming to Netflix this Thanksgiving season. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular role of Wednesday Addams, the coming-of-age series follows the iconic character through her journeys as a teenage girl. She attends the goth boarding school of Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree terrorizing the local town, and solve an old family murder mystery—all while trying to navigate her new relationships.

“Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” said Ortega, as reported by Deadline. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we’ve never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you’ve seen Wednesday, she’s been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that’s what people really love about her. But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There’s an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

The rest of the Addams Family is rounded out by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as her brother, Pugsley. The cast also includes Victor Dorobantu, George Burcea, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, George Farmer, and Riki Lindhome. The series will also see a special guest appearance by Christina Ricci, who played the iconic Wednesday in the Addams Family film series.

Wednesday is written and co-executive produced by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Burton serves as an executive producer and director for four out of eight episodes, while Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall direct the rest.

Check out the first teaser below; all eight episodes of Wednesday will premiere on Wednesday, November 23rd on Netflix.



