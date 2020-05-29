The 5 New Shows You Can’t Miss in June

June isn’t exactly bursting with new TV, but given that production has been shut down since March it is kind of amazing how much television there still will be this month. USA has the second season of Dirty John this time with Amanda Peet and Christian Slater (June 2). A new season of Netflix’s Queer Eye begins on June 5. Matthew Rhys returns to television as the titular character in HBO’s take on Perry Mason on June 21. Hulu is bringing viewers Love, Victor, a quasi spin-off of the 2018 movie Love, Simon on June 19. Paste TV will be covering all of the above and so much more.

But, as always, we want to make sure nothing slips through your TV remote (except for Quibi, whose existence we continue to ignore). Here are the five new shows you can’t miss this month.

Executive Producers: R.J. Cutler

Stars: Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi, Misty Copeland

Premiere Date: June 5 on Apple TV+

Letter writing, whether with paper and pen or via email, is truly a lost art. We communicate now in short sentences, abbreviations, and emojis. Documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler takes the letters written to 10 famous people including gymnast Aly Raisman, actress Yara Shahidi (black-ish), Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and queen of all things Oprah Winfrey to show the ripple effects of their work—how a song, a performance, an act of courage, an athletic feat can have more impact than the celebrity involved could have ever imagined. This 10-episode series is the uplifting show we all need right about now.

Executive Producers: Ryan Reynolds

Stars: Adam Scott

Premiere Date: June 11 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Parents everywhere will be able to relate to this new game show from Ryan Reynolds. I’m on my twelfth week of quarantine and I spend a lot of time saying “Don’t.” Don’t run up and down the stairs. Don’t watch TV. Don’t leave your laundry on the floor. Adam Scott hosts as a team of four work through five mental challenges with a “don’t” rule like “Don’t Play Ball in the House” (words to live by). First up: Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, New York compete to win $100,000 by making sure they “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked.”

Executive Producers: John Harvatine IV and Tom Root

Stars: Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray,Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, YvetteNicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, Wendi McClendon-Covey

Premiere Date: June 12 on Hulu

With its toy figurines and brightly colored set that looks like something out of your childhood playroom , this may look like a TV series for children but it’s decidedly not. The team behind Robot Chicken brings us this series about a good-hearted squire named Patrick (voiced Nicholas Hoult) who is shocked to discover the kingdom he’s working for is full of criminals, foul language, full frontal nudity, and more. All 10 episodes of this Hulu comedy will debut at once.

Executive Producers: Gloria Calderón Kellett, Norman Lear, Mike Royce

Stars: Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, India de Beaufort, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa Fumero, and Gloria Estefan

Premiere Date: June 16 at 9:30 p.m. on Pop

What do you do after you’ve been unceremoniously canceled by Netflix after three seasons, saved by Pop to triumphantly return for a fourth season, only to have a global pandemic stop your victory lap midway through the season? You think outside the box and decide there is more than one way to bring an episode to your viewers. We concede this is a bit of cheat on the list since One Day at a Time isn’t a new show, but we have to applaud them thinking so creatively. Penelope (Justina Machado) is dreading dealing with a visit from her conservative relatives and the whole family fantasizes about the best way to deal with them via animated sequences. Lin-Manuel Miranda, a self-proclaimed super fan of the show, will lend his voice as Penelope’s uncle Juanito, while Fumero and Estefan are back as Penelope’s aunt and cousin. We love to see One Day at a Time continue to dale! despite the many obstacles facing the industry.

Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Michelle McNamara, Patton Oswalt and Dave Rath

Stars: Amy Ryan

Premiere Date: June 28 on HBO

Based on Michelle McNamara’s book I’ll Be Gone In The Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, this six-part docuseries follows McNamara as she tries to solve the case of the Golden State serial killer, who was responsible for 12 murders, 50 rapes, and over 100 home-invasions. McNamara is the late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, who saw his wife become consumed with her crime blog True Crime Diaries and solving the case. McNamara died in her sleep after an accidental overdose in 2016, but Oswalt continued her work enlisting fellow crime sleuths to finish her book which was published in 2018 and became a New York Times bestseller. The series weaves interviews with the victims, law enforcement and McNamara’s own writing (read by Amy Ryan) to tell both the story of McNamara’s obsession and how her relentless efforts eventually brought the Golden State serial killer to justice.



