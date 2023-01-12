The Full Moon Calls in the First Trailer for Paramount+'s Werewolf Drama Wolf Pack

If 2022 was the year of vampire TV (with Interview with the Vampire, First Kill, What We Do in the Shadows, Vampire Academy, and more all airing) then werewolves are sinking their claws into 2023 right out of the gate.

Premiering on the same day as the highly anticipated Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack marks Jeff Davis’ second outing in the teenage werewolf market—unconnected to the Teen Wolf universe—as well as star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to supernatural TV. Based on the novel of the same name, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

With fangs, blood, glowing eyes, and silver bullets, the trailer teases two distinct storylines: the teens in their newly formed pack, and Gellar’s joint task force’s attempts to unravel the mysteries lying underneath the wildfires. Offering a glimpse of both explosive action and classic teenage drama, the trailer warns: “prey for survival.”

Wolf Pack stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The series is written and executive produced by Jeff Davis.

Check out the trailer below; Wolf Pack premieres Thursday, January 26th on Paramount+.



