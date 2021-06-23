2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo to Be Streamed on Peacock for Free

This summer, Peacock is your home for all things Olympics.

NBC announced today that Peacock will launch a virtual Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15. The streaming service will have live coverage of events including gymnastics, track and field, and basketball. Olympians including Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, and Bridget Sloan will host a variety of commentary events throughout the course of the games.

Peacock offers an ad-supported free version as well as a premium subscription. Nearly all of the Tokyo Olympics coverage will be accessible for free, but live streams of men’s basketball will only be available to premium subscribers. Live events will be broadcast on Peacock in addition to an on-demand catalog to catch up on anything you may have missed. With Tokyo 13 hours ahead of the East Coast time zone, this feature will allow viewers to watch events at more convenient times.

As we approach the Opening Ceremonies on July 23, news around the games continues to develop. It’s been reported that a majority of Japanese citizens do not support the Olympics happening this summer, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Olympians will not be required to be vaccinated, leading to increased concerns. Regardless of these worries, the International Olympic Committee has ensured the 2021 games will commence later this summer.

For coverage of the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, visit Peacock.com or download the app on July 15.

