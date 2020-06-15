HBO Max Releases First Trailer for Search Party Season 3

After a three year hiatus, the hipster-centric comedy thriller Search Party is coming back—this time to HBO Max instead of TBS. The new season will debut on the platform in its entirety on June 25, and HBO Max has just given us the first glimpse into the season with a new trailer.

According to a press release, “Season 3 finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.”

The trailer hints at all this too, with infighting, intrigue, and plenty of pettiness showing that this is the same group of self-absorbed New Yorkers from 2017, albeit facing somehow higher stakes. Watch below:



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.