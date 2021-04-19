Death and Nightingales Debuts Eerie Trailer and Starz Release Date

Starz has debuted a trailer and release date for Death and Nightingales, an adaptation of Eugene McCabe’s classic Irish novel. The three-part limited series follows a story of love, betrayal, deception, and revenge in the countryside of Northern Ireland—an alluringly eerie setting for a period piece. In 1885’s United Kingdom, spies and other two-faced predators lurk around, hunting for unsuspecting prey.

In the trailer, Beth Winters (Ann Skelly) celebrates her 23rd birthday, the day she’s finally decided to rip herself from her stubborn stepfather Billy (Matthew Rhys). Jumping ship from his Protestant landowning, Beth hopes to find a new life with the handsome Liam Ward (Jamie Dornan). But Billy’s not going down without a fight. Set over a mere 24-hour period, Death and Nightingales follows one woman’s quest for independence, love, and freedom from the lies that suffocate her.

Death and Nightingales is written, directed, and executive produced by The Fall alum Allan Cubitt. Alongside Cubitt, Jonathan Cavendish serves as producer, with Tommy Bulfin, James Mitchell, and Phil Robertson on board as executive producers.

All three episodes of Death and Nightingales will premiere on Starz on May 16 at 10 p.m. ET.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.