90210 Podcast Super Show to Launch with Cast, Creators for 30th Anniversary Event

At this point in 2020, everyone has nostalgia for the days before the plague. Nostalgia for the ‘90s, though, is forever. In honor of the thirty years since the debut of 90210, a new host of companion materials to rewatch the show are set to be released. Among them include “The Beverly Hills 90210 Show Videocast,” which traces the way “the series changed the way we look at ZIP codes—and teenagers.” Premiering on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4-7pm Pacific Time, this Videocast establishes the “full-on, immersive 90210 fan fix” of this fall.

In addition, the 30th anniversary also ushers in a podcast “super show” event, with Peter Ferriero as the host. He will be joined by writers/producers Charles Rosin and Larry Mollin and cast members Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Denise Dowse, Christine Elise McCarthy, Douglas Emerson, James Eckhouse, Carol Potter, and more. Paste writer Amy Amatangelo will be one of the featured critics. Beverly Hills 90210 creator, Darren Star, is also a confirmed guest.

The cast recently reunited for a one-season Fox show, BH90210 that we actually enjoyed. Here’s hoping the new event is just as fun.

This program will be available via YouTube on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 4-7pm time at this link.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.