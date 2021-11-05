Exclusive: The Pact Trailer Reveals Sundance Now's Welsh Thriller Series

Those looking for their next UK-set murder mystery should keep an eye on The Pact, which will soon make its US debut on Sundance Now and AMC+. According to the official logline, “when young brewery boss Jack (Aneurin Bernard) is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws his four employees Anna (Laura Fraser), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh), Louie (Eiry Thomas) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn) into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.”

Shot and set in Wales, the twisty thriller only gets more complicated, though, when “Anna’s police officer husband Max (Jason Hughes) investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior DS Holland (Rakie Ayola), unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish (Abbie Hern) becomes increasingly suspicious of her coworkers, Jack’s estranged father Arwel (Eddie Marsan) struggles to conceal dark family secrets.”

The Pact, which originally aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom, is written and created by Pete McTighe, a writer for Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches, and Wentworth. The series is directed by Eric Styles (Hidden, Casualty) and Rebecca Johnson (Call the Midwife, The Flash).

The six-part Welsh series will premiere here in the US on Sundance Now and AMC+ starting Thursday, December 2nd, with episodes following a weekly release schedule.

Check out the exclusive first trailer below:



Leila Jordan is the TV intern for Paste Magazine. To talk about all things movies, TV, and useless trivia you can find her @galaxyleila

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.