Stacey Abrams and the Supernatural Cast Team for a Live Event Benefiting Fair Fight Action

As the Georgia Senate races creep slower to election day, Stacey Abrams’s work ethic only increases — one might even say, to a supernatural level. In fact, Abrams has teamed up with the Paste-approved cast of Supernatural to push for maximum voter turnout at the polls. Stacey Abrams and Supernatural both know something about monsters, so let’s defeat the scariest one of all: voter suppression!

According to the press release, this event is live and one night only. Fans can watch series creator Eric Kripke and stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and more from the comfort of your living room. The event also promises live discussions about the series and performances from cast members. To sweeten the deal, event organizers will be offering incentives for enthusiastic participation: “top contributors and trivia question winners will get exclusive Supernatural memorabilia straight from the cast & crew including a SPN year one crew jacket, crew pins, exclusive experiences with SPN cast members and even parts from one of the Impalas!”

How to join? All you have to do is chip in any amount to join the cast of Supernatural and Stacey Abrams. Your donations will directly benefit Fair Fight, a grassroots organization dedicated to the battle against voter suppression. “Your contribution will make sure everyone has a chance to make their voices heard at the polls!”

This event will be live-streamed on December 8th at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Be there! According to the promotion, you can “pay whatever you can, but most people are chipping in $30. Instructions for accessing the virtual event will then be in your emailed receipt from ActBlue.”



